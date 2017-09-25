Inter-religion marriage: Mob tries to assault couple in Hapur

Indian Wedding Ceremony, Indian Marriage Photo Indian Wedding Ceremony, Indian Marriage Photo

A mob on Sunday forcibly entered a couple’s home and tried to assault them in Hapur district. What sparked their anger allegedly was that 25-year-old Shoaib had married 24-year-old Vidya Bharti Srivastava last month. Shoaib has been running a local computer centre since the last six years. Vidya was his neighbour in their hometown of Sitamarhi district in Bihar.

“Last month, Shoaib came to Hapur along with Vidya and she converted to Islam. On August 28, both got married in court. The woman was in regular touch with her family and they did not file any complaint with the police when she had left home either,” said Samarjeet Singh, Station House Officer, City Kotwali police station.

The couple were living in a rented accommodation at Devlok Colony in Hapur. “On Sunday morning, the woman’s parents had reached Hapur to meet them. A few minutes later, several locals barged into the house and attempted to assault Shoaib,” said the SHO.

The police rushed to the spot. When they heard of the matter, they used some force to disperse the attackers. “We decided to take couple to the police station. When the couple were sitting in our jeep, a group of people arrived and tried to pull them out. They demanded that the girl convert back to Hinduism,” said Singh.

This is when police used “mild force” once again to disperse the group in which some BJP workers were present and were allegedly injured. It led to strong condemnation from local BJP MLA Vijay Pal who protested outside the residence of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemant Kutiyal. He demanded action against SHO Singh and Circle Officer Pawan Kumar. The protest was lifted after the SP assured to look into the matter.

“No one suffered any injury in the incident,” said SP Kutiyal , adding that no FIR has been lodged in the matter.

