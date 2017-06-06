Inter-city organ transplant: Heart, lungs fly from Chandigarh to Mumbai in 7 hours

The heart and lungs of a 40-year-old brain-dead accident victim were flown from Chandigarh to Mumbai after an en-bloc retrieval of the organs and were donated to two persons in urgent need of the organs. According to the surgeons’ team from Pune and Mumbai, it was the longest en-bloc heart and lung retrieval as the team travelled from Chandigarh to Mumbai, covering 1,351 km.

On Saturday afternoon, Pune-based cardiovascular thoracic surgeon Dr Sanjeev Jadhav, along with Dr V Shetty and Sandeep Sinha from Fortis Hospital, Mumbai, flew to Delhi. From Delhi, they travelled to Chandigarh on a chartered flight. “We reached Chandigarh at 6.30 pm and went to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where the lungs and heart were harvested and transferred to a chartered flight that took off from Chandigarh at 11.27 pm,” Dr Jadhav said. After landing in Mumbai at 1.15 am, the live heart was transported in an ambulance to Fortis Hospital, Mulund, at 1.40 am for immediate transplant.

Dr Anvay Mulay, head of the Cardiac Transplant team at Fortis, said the heart was implanted in a 46-year-old man from Dombivli suffering from an end -stage heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy. “He was on the urgent list for past 37 days,” said Dr Mulay. The lungs were implanted in a 55-year-old woman, suffering from end-stage lung failure.

The woman was admitted to Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital but transferred to Fortis.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App