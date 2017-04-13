Intense heat in Odisha, Titlagarh sizzles at 43.3 degrees

Blistering heat persisted in most parts of Odisha today and Titlagarh was the hottest place with 43.3 degree celsius in the state where sunstroke has so far claimed one life.

The mercury hovered above 40 degree Celsius in at least 10 places in the state as entire western Odisha and many parts of southern region sizzled in the searing heat.

Balangir town in western Odisha recorded 42.8 degrees followed by Sonepur, Bhawanipatna and Malkangiri at 42.2 degrees, the met office said.

The mercury stood at 41.8 degree celsius at Jharsuguda, while the maximum temperature was 41.7 degrees at both Sambalpur and Hirakud, 41.5 degree at Angul and 40.7 degree celsius at Talcher, it said.

The maximum temperature in Bhubaneswar dropped to 36.4 degrees celsius from 40.4 degrees yesterday, while the mercury stood at 36.5 degrees in neighbouring Cuttack city, the met office said.

The heat wave has so far claimed one life in the state. A man died due to sunstroke in Bargarh district of western Odisha, according to the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

