Intense heat in Odisha, Balangir, Titlagarh sizzle at 46.5 degrees Celsius

Odisha sizzled in the intense summer heat on Wednesday with its western region turning into a cauldron and Balangir and Titlagarh becoming the hottest places in the state 46.5 degree celsius. Sunstroke has claimed six lives so far this summer. The mercury breached the 46 degrees mark at four places, 43 degrees at ten places and 40 degree mark in at least 13 places, the Met office here said.

Balangir and Titlagarh were followed by Bhawanipatna, which recorded 46.2 degree celsius, while the mercury stood at 46 degrees at Jharsuguda, 45 degrees at Sonepur, 44.8 degrees at Malkangiri, 44.7 degrees at Angul, Sambalpur and Hirakud and 43.5 degree celsius at Sundargarh, it said.

Phulbani town recorded a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees, while the temperature was 41.8 degrees at both Talcher and Dhenkanal.

Both Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degree Celsius, the Met office said.

At least six people have died due to sunstroke in the state this summer. While three heat related deaths have been reported from Angul district, two casualties took place in Bargarh and one in Balangir district, the special relief commissioner’s (SRC) office said.

