Intense cold spell continues in north India

Cold wave conditions. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA/File) Cold wave conditions. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA/File)

A cold wave continued to sweep parts of north India with the minimum temperature remaining under the freezing point in Kashmir and higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh.

The minimum temperature in Kashmir division, including Ladakh region, remained several degrees below the freezing point due to dry weather.

The night temperature across the valley, except in Gulmarg, rose last night, while it went marginally down in Ladakh region.

Leh town, in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the minimum temperature of minus 15.2 degrees Celsius.

Biting cold wave continued unabated in Himachal Pradesh and Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded a low of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Water pipes froze and burst at many places, thick ground frost occurred in mid and higher hills while fog engulfed towns along the river banks in the morning hours, disrupting vehicular traffic.

Foggy weather conditions caused travel disruptions in Delhi in the early part of the day and the mercury dipped to 5.7 degrees Celsius. The city had a high of 25 degrees Celsius owing to a sun-washed afternoon.

The weather in Uttar Pradesh remained dry, with dense to very dense fog occurring at a few places in the eastern parts and shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in the west.

According to the MeT department here, cold wave occurred at isolated places in eastern areas of the state.

Four men in Lucknow died of suspected asphyxiation after they kept burning coal inside a glass cabin in which they were sleeping to protect themselves from the intense cold.

Adampur reeled at 2.2 degrees Celsius as there was no let-up in the cold wave sweeping across Haryana and Punjab for the past three weeks with minimum temperature hovering in the range of 2-5 degrees Celsius at most places.

Sriganganagar was recorded as the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius followed by Churu which shivered at 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Biting cold conditions eased a little in the western and southern parts of West Bengal with rise in night temperature, while the northern and eastern districts continued to suffer from severe cold conditions.

Coochbehar in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal recorded the lowest temperature in the state’s plains at 5.2 degrees Celsius.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App