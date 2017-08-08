Intelligence reports warned of BJP attacks: Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Express Photo Tashi Tobgyal) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Express Photo Tashi Tobgyal)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday told the Assembly that the intelligence wing of the police had alerted the government that BJP would carry out attacks to divert attention from the medical college bribery scandal in which some party leaders face allegations. Replying to a question from the Opposition, the CM said the government had taken precautionary steps following the intelligence report.

“There is no ground in the allegation that police were ineffective. Stern action was taken against the perpetrators of the crime. It is a false allegation that law and order machinery in Kerala is crippled,” he told the Assembly.

When ruling party member M Swaraj pointed out that the assets of several BJP leaders had registered a disproportionate growth recently, VIjayan said the government would examine the matter if required.

The Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday with the Opposition disrupting proceedings over the political violence in the state. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the CM should take immediate steps to end the violence. Opposition members walked out after the Speaker rejected their notice for adjournment motion to discuss the political violence. The lone BJP legislator O Rajagopal also staged a walkout in protest against the CPM’s alleged attacks on BJP workers.

