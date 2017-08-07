Kerala political violence: Pinarayi Vijayan says received intelligence reports that BJP might carryout attacks

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan (Express Photo) Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan (Express Photo)

In his address to the Kerala Assembly on the recent political violence in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday accused the BJP of diverting attention from the medical college scam involving one its expelled leader.

Vijayan said his government had received intelligence reports suggesting that the BJP might carryout attacks in some parts of the state. The government has already taken precautionary measures to control this and is ready to handover the case to the CBI if necessary, he said. The vigilance investigation team will consider the internal probe report prepared by the BJP, he added.

In the all-party meeting on Sunday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the incidents of political violence should come to an end. “The propaganda that Kerala is a trouble-torn state is a matter of concern. Such a false propaganda will adversely impact its investment and development prospects.”

Observing that the social media played a key role in spreading violence and tension in the state, the all-party meeting decided to view criminals as criminals, irrespective of their party affiliations. The meeting was attended by leaders of all major political partiers including CPI(M), Congress and BJP.

Earlier on Sunday, after visiting the house of slain RSS worker Rajesh Edavakode’s, Jaitley said, “Every time the LDF comes to power, the incidents of violence increase. The political opponents are killed in a most brutal and barbaric manner.” RSS worker Rajesh Edavakode was brutally murdered on July 29. Till now the police have arrested six persons including the main suspect, a rowdy sheeter.

