Kerala political violence: Pinarayi Vijayan says received intelligence reports that BJP might carryout attacks

In his address to the Kerala Assembly on the recent political violence in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday accused the BJP of diverting attention from the medical college scam involving one its expelled leader.
Vijayan said his government had received intelligence reports suggesting that the BJP might carryout attacks in some parts of the state. The government has already taken precautionary measures to control this and is ready to handover the case to the CBI if necessary, he said. The vigilance investigation team will consider the internal probe report prepared by the BJP, he added.
In the all-party meeting on Sunday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the incidents of political violence should come to an end. “The propaganda that Kerala is a trouble-torn state is a matter of concern. Such a false propaganda will adversely impact its investment and development prospects.”
Observing that the social media played a key role in spreading violence and tension in the state, the all-party meeting decided to view criminals as criminals, irrespective of their party affiliations. The meeting was attended by leaders of all major political partiers including CPI(M), Congress and BJP.
Earlier on Sunday, after visiting the house of slain RSS worker Rajesh Edavakode’s, Jaitley said, “Every time the LDF comes to power, the incidents of violence increase. The political opponents are killed in a most brutal and barbaric manner.” RSS worker Rajesh Edavakode was brutally murdered on July 29. Till now the police have arrested six persons including the main suspect, a rowdy sheeter.
- Aug 7, 2017 at 1:13 pmRAW has reported that CPM has got new orders from China to create voilence to divert Doclam stand offReply
- Aug 7, 2017 at 1:10 pmWhat Non-sense statement, finally who did the attack chopping of hands and killing ?? The experts in this sort of crimes - CPM !!Reply
- Aug 7, 2017 at 1:06 pmMR. jaitley, did you visit, akhlaq, pehlu khan, junaid khan, but you have time to visit Kerala to the house of RSS worker who was killed in a political war between CPM and RSS. But Muslims guys were killed by hindu mob and it was a fight between Hindus and Muslims. Whereas in Kerala there is a political war between RSS and CPM workers. Also, RSS workers are mainly targeting only those Congress and CPM workers who are embracing Islam. Please dont disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Kerala where Hindus, Muslims and christians and are staying peacefully and safely. But since 2014 when your party govt is formed in Delhi headed by feku modi, RSS is targeting only those keralaites who are embracing Islam. So this is the real picture. Try to distance yourself from visiting Kerala in future and advise RSS workers not to take revenge with those Hindus who embraced Islam. China is threatening about war and defence minister jaitly has time to visit kerala hahahahReply