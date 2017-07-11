Intelligence failure led to attack on Amarnath yatris: Abu Azmi

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi (Express Archive) Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi (Express Archive)

Calling for an overhaul of the security apparatus in Jammu and Kashmir, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi on Tuesday said “Intelligence failure” led to the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims, killing seven of them. He condemned the terror strike in Kashmir’s Anantnag district last night, and demanded a high-level inquiry into it.

“This cowardly attack on the Amarnath pilgrims is an outcome of Intelligence failure. The government should overhaul the security measures (in J&K),” the chief of Maharashtra unit of the SP said in a statement, in Mumbai. “Despite Intelligence warnings about a possible terror attack, no security arrangements were made to avert the tragedy,” he said.

The MLA from suburban Mankhurd in Mumbai said a high-level inquiry should be ordered into the attack, the worst strike on the annual pilgrimage since 2001, when 13 devotees were gunned down by terrorists. Azmi said it should be probed as to how a private vehicle reportedly not registered with the Amarnath Shrine Board was allowed to ferry pilgrims.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App