Insulting question by TV anchor led to planning of PoK surgical strikes, says Manohar Parrikar

Former defence minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday said an “insulting” question by a television anchor to Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore after the 2015 anti-insurgency operation along the Myanmar border prompted him to plan last year’s ‘surgical strikes’ in PoK. Speaking before a gathering of industrialists in Panaji, the Goa Chief Minister said, “The surgical strikes against militants in PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) was planned 15 months in advance.”
On June 4, 2015, north-eastern militant group NSCN-K ambushed an Indian Army convoy in Chandel district of Manipur and killed 18 jawans. Parrikar said when he was informed about the incident, “I felt insulted….A small terrorist organisation of 200 people killing 18 Dogra soldiers was an insult to the Indian Army and we sat in the afternoon and sat in the evening and worked out the (plan of) first surgical strike which was conducted on 8th June morning in which about 70-80 terrorists were killed (along the India-Myanmar border).”
“It was a very successful strike,” he said, adding that on Army’s side, the only instance of an injury was a leech attaching itself to a soldier’s leg. Contrary to some reports, no helicopters were used. “I had placed helicopters (on stand by) only in case of emergency evacuation,” he said. “But one question (from media) hurt me. (Union minister) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, an ex-Armyman, was on TV and he was explaining about all kinds of search operations. An anchor asked him ‘would you have the courage and capability of doing the same on the western front’,” Parrikar recalled.
“I listened very intensely but decided to answer when the time came. The starting of September 29 (2016) surgical strike on the western border was 9th of June, 2015….We planned 15 months in advance. Additional troops were trained. Equipment was procured on priority basis,” he said. The Swathi Weapon Locating Radar, developed by the DRDO, was used first in September 2016 to locate “firing units” of Pakistani Army, though the system was inducted officially three months later, Parrikar said. Thanks to this Radar, forty firing units of Pakistani Army were destroyed, he added.
- Jul 1, 2017 at 12:22 pmSo Modi government acts only when a Union minister is insulted.Not when a soldier is Killed or his Body Mutilated. We are being governed by " A BUNCH OF JOKERS"Reply
- Jul 1, 2017 at 12:18 pmJai Hind, always ready and willing to eradicate terrorist-mindset-and-preaching-madrassa of the Pork-worshipers of PorkistanReply
- Jul 1, 2017 at 12:17 pmFeku number 1you parriker, still you need media attention, keep the ball rolling.Reply
- Jul 1, 2017 at 12:12 pmSurgical strike on Pakistan failed achieve the objectives today terrorists from across border harboured by like of Mirwaiz, Mehbooba are killing policemen in valley at their convenienceReply
- Jul 1, 2017 at 12:06 pms: docs.google /document/d/1yZ4L8P-U1f-rbW6E3_i5eapuOV-FMtTFuQZXbIfHV9c/edit?usp sharingReply
- Jul 1, 2017 at 11:59 amI didn't know that Parrikar shared Modi's talent for tall stories. So those forty firing units just stayed in place after radar identification for the Indian army to pick them off at leisure?Reply
- Jul 1, 2017 at 11:54 am"The surgical strikes against militants in PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) was planned 15 months in advance." ......................... it means INDIANS were taken for a RIDE .......... it was NOT the reaction to terrorists attack at THAT TIME .................. it takes 15 months for INDIAN army to take SPONTANEOUS ACTION .......................... it is good that Rubber Stamp Defense Minster MR. POTTIKAR is again in GOA .................Reply
- Jul 1, 2017 at 11:54 amALSO it proves S Strike was POLITICAL in MOTIVE ................Reply
- Jul 1, 2017 at 12:21 pmEither you do not read properly or do not get the message or in your Porki brain you have twisted facts. The seed was planted, experience gained and India was ready to repeat it whenever needed. Porki commenting on Indian newspapers. What happened to your Paedophile's cut and paste cult , copy of skull cap, fasting, halal, prayer timings, sabath day....circumcision....all copied from Jews and then calling them all kinds of names when they refused to accept the cult leader, paedophile and daughter-in-law marrying rapists, warlord.Reply
- Jul 1, 2017 at 12:30 pmlooks like you too have single digit IQ like your master pappu! What Mr. Parrikar said is it was planned 1 months before in eastern border and dealing with similar situation if presents in western border, the one with your favorite stan! A decision was made to deal with infiltration with surgical strikes to make them dud before it actually happens. Only traitors would question such action.Reply
- Jul 1, 2017 at 11:53 amThe energy and Morale of Indian Army are reduced not by Pakistani Army/ISI but by our enemies but by our own Political Parties.Some of them crossed their limits in questing Army's Surgical strike. Hunger for power is only reason behind it.Reply
