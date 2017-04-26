Institutions should produce students of character: Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Source: PTI) President Pranab Mukherjee. (Source: PTI)

President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday said educational institutions are “social institutions” and have the added responsibility to make a strong connection with society and to “provide the edifice for value-oriented learning”.

Calling out for industry participation in making future leaders, Mukherjee emphasised the importance of instilling “sensitivity that will inspire them (students) to search for solutions to vexed socio-economic problems in the environment in which they are living. The onus is on our institutions to produce men and women of substance and character, not merely competent professionals,” he said at the 29th convocation of Goa University.

Emphasising on the country’s challenging phase with regard to its “socio-economic” transition, he appealed to educational institutions and all stake holders to take advantage of the unfolding opportunities in a globalised market by galvanising the country’s demographic strength.

He said the “youthful character of our nation” would have to become “our asset in our surge for advancement. For that, we need to provide sound training to our youth to build capacity for undertaking skilled work. It will help prepare them for challenging job roles in the global economic community,” Mukherjee said.

He said students “have to be inculcated with the aptitude to think ahead. For, lot of ideas capable of making an impact transmits faster than ever before today.”

He told an auditorium full of graduates at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium inside the University Campus, Bambolim that universities “have to take the lead in this regard. But this is a task that can hardly be accomplished by public institutions alone. It will require a new paradigm of partnership between the various stakeholders such as industry, voluntary sector, central and state agencies. All stakeholders have to be involved in these efforts.”

He added: “Recognising that no institution can excel in isolation, they have to provide students and faculty international exposure, introduce industry-relevant matter in course work, and share academic resources. A mechanism is needed in our higher education system that promotes competitiveness.”

The President also called for a strong research eco-system, built on the plank of “institutional collaborations, research parks and talented researchers”, along with close links between Indian universities and industries.

He also applauded the high percentage of women in the student population. “I was also happy to see that girl students outshone the boys when prizes were being distributed. It is important that young women, particularly those belonging to marginal sections, gain increased access to portals of colleges and universities. Women’s empowerment through education will have a positive impact on our future generations. It is rightly said that if we educate a man, we educate an individual but if we educate a women, we educate an entire family.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now