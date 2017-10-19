Institutions set up in past contributed a lot in nation building: Sam Pitroda

Sam Pitroda Sam Pitroda

A day after he reportedly criticised the central government for lacking “brain power” to understand the importance of innovation for creating jobs, technocrat Sam Pitroda on Wednesday expressed disappointment over political claims of slow development in the past, and noted that several institutions which were then established contributed a lot in nation building.

Addressing the 64th convocation of Mahatma Gandhi-founded Gujarat Vidyapith, Pitroda also said that democracy was being “hijacked”. “Freedom is not complete and we have lost the sight of Gandhian values,” he said. Pitroda, who had been associated with previous Congress-led governments, said: “We planted new seeds in terms of medical and scientific research.”

He also recalled his association with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and said: “We tried to help poor and now people tell us that nothing was done earlier.” Satyanarayan Pitroda, popularly known as Sam Pitroda, is often credited as the father of telcommunication revolution in India.

Apologising to the students for speaking in English so that his message spreads far and wide, Pitroda said, “I believe that Gandhian idea of Ram Rajya didn’t get translated into practice since we didn’t have information technology back then. Today we have the technology that was missing link in Gandhi’s time.”

He also hailed the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for his role in the Non-Aligned Movement. On Tuesday, delivering a lecture on innovation at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) here, Pitroda had opined that people should move on from the issues such as Ram temple or about history.

Expressing disappointment over the Centre’s decision to close the National Innovation Council, a PTI report quoted Pitroda as saying, “The National Innovation Council was a great step by former prime minister Manmohan Singh. But, this government closed it down… Though I urged the government not to do so, it was eventually stopped. I was very disappointed, because we need innovation to create more jobs.”

“Basic problem is that we are not inventing fast enough. And, the government has no idea about it. They don’t have the brain power to understand this situation. It’s not about rallies or blaming others… It’s an emergency and we need innovation more than we needed in the past,” he had said according to the report.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App