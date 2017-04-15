Institutes should maintain global standards: President

President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo)

President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday called on Indian educational institutions to maintain international standards to ensure that youths are employable around the world. He said that employability of educated Indians, who enter the job market, needs to be improved, while calling it inadequate at the moment.

“They are educated but not employable. The employability is not up to world standards,” he said at the foundation stone laying ceremony for Bengaluru’s B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BRASE). He added that educational institutions like BRASE, which is being modelled on the London School of Economics, should strive to achieve standards of the IITs. “The IITs see 100 per cent campus recruitment. IITians are working in companies across the world… Even the Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics should not be of local but of international repute.’’

