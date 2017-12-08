Instead of telling who he represents, Kapil Sibal must clarify why he wants Ayodhya hearing be delayed: PM Modi

There is an advocate in the Congress party called Kapil Sibal. Whenever the Congress has to spread falsehood they field him to do it,” Modi said addressing a huge rally in Bhavnagar. (File) There is an advocate in the Congress party called Kapil Sibal. Whenever the Congress has to spread falsehood they field him to do it,” Modi said addressing a huge rally in Bhavnagar. (File)

Once again lashing out at Kapil Sibal for asking the Supreme Court to defer the hearing on Ayodhya dispute till 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the senior Congress leader must tell everyone why he wants the matter to be delayed when all stakeholders want an early solution. He also hit out at Sibal for claiming that he does not represent Sunni Wakf Board.

“For the last two days, a top Congress leader and an illustrious lawyer has been speaking. He is free to represent whoever he wants to. But, why does he want to prolong the Ayodhya Case when all stakeholders want an early solution,” said Modi while addressinga rally in poll-bound Gujarat’s Kalol.

“Instead of coming clear on why he wants Ayodhya Matter to be discussed in court after 2019, he is busy saying whose lawyer is he. He says he doesn’t represent Sunni Wakf Board but he should say who is he representing? Why doesn’t Congress also remove this lawyer leader,” added the prime minister.

On Wednesday, Kapil Sibal argued in the Supreme Court that the hearing on the disputed ram janmbhoomi be deferred till Lok Sabha elections due to the political atmposphere in the country. The apex, however, rejected his plea and adjourned the hearing till February.

Sibal was criticised by the BJP for making such appeal in the apex court. Even the Sunni Wakf Board distanced itself from Sibal’s argument.

Later, Sibal clarified he never represented the Sunni Waqf Board in the ongoing long-standing Ayodhya matter in the Supreme Court. Sibal said he is the lawyer for Iqbal Ansari, a co-petitioner in the lawsuit over the title to the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid site. Sibal also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making statements against him and his stand on the matter in a rally in Gujarat, ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

“The prime minister did not check the fact that actually I never represented the Sunni Waqf Board in the Supreme Court. And yet he thanked Sunni Waqf Board for a statement on the basis that I represented them. I request the prime minister to be a little more careful,” Sibal said.

