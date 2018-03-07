Andhra Pradesh special status row: After Chandrababu Naidu’s attack, Arun Jaitley commits special package

Jaitley asserted that sentiment does not decide quantum of funds. (File Photo) Jaitley asserted that sentiment does not decide quantum of funds. (File Photo)

In a bid to pacify its ally Telugu Desam Party and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who has dropped broad hints of severing its ties with the BJP over the special category status issue, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the Centre was committed to fulfill the promises mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. Jaitley said instead of granting a special category status to Andhra Pradesh, a special package would be handed over to the state, which would have the same monetary benefits.

“We are willing to satisfy every condition. Only variation is that after Finance Commission report, instead of formally calling it a special category state, we are calling it a special package, which gives same monetary benefits that a special category state gives you,” Jaitley said. The finance minister added that the provisions for revenue deficit in Andhra Pradesh as per the Finance Commission had already been implemented, while acknowledging that the state had suffered due to bifurcation in 2014.

“Andhra Pradesh was unwilling and Telangana wanted the division. Andhra was suffering in terms of resources. One of the promises was that Andhra Pradesh should be given special status. Provision for revenue deficit in case of Andhra Pradesh as per Finance Commission has been already made,” Jaitley said.

TDP has been vehemently protesting in New Delhi over the special category status issue. TDP has been vehemently protesting in New Delhi over the special category status issue.

Earlier in the day, speaking in the Assembly, Naidu said the promise of special category status was the only reason for BJP-TDP alliance and hinted that the party was losing patience. “Special category status for Andhra Pradesh was the only reason for BJP-TDP alliance. We have waited with patience for 4 years,” the CM said, adding that the BJP had shown double standards on keeping its promise.

In a dig at the Andhra CM, Jaitley asserted that sentiment does not decide quantum of funds and claimed the Centre had repeatedly said it was ready to give it. He said when the state was bifurcated, the concept of special category status did not exist. “According to 14th Finance Commission, there is no special category status now to be given. Special category status means that you get a 90-10 advantage, not 60-40,” the Union Minister said.

Naidu also made a mention of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s offer of granting special category status to the state if they come to power. “Rahul Gandhi is saying they will give ‘special category status’ to AP if they come to power. Why are you (BJP) not responding to the needs of your alliance partner?” the CM said.

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister said after the bifurcation bill in 2016, the Centre has not done anything and said that for the 11 north-eastern states special category status benefits were being continued for another 10 years. “After bifurcation bill in 2016, FM Jaitley categorically said we are giving special assistance measures. But even after one and half years, they have done nothing. However, for 11 north-eastern states, special category status benefits being continued for another 10 years,” he said.

