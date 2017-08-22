BJP welcomes Supreme Court’s instant triple talaq verdict, says it protects fundamental rights of Muslim women

Ruling BJP on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict that set aside the practice of instant triple talaq saying the judgment protected the fundamental rights of Muslim women.
“It’s a welcome step. It was a long awaited demand of Muslim women to live their life with dignity. The judgment definitely protect their fundamental rights which is identified in the constitution,” said Bhupender Yadav, general secretary of BJP.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the practice of instant triple talaq saying it was violative of Article 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution.
During the run up to the February-March election to the Uttar Pradesh state assembly, BJP had highlighted the triple talaq issue which its leaders said had made many Muslim women softened their opposition to the party. It’s leaders had said many Muslim women had voted for the party candidates in their respective constituencies due to the party’s move to take up the miseries of women belonging to the minority community.
Yadav said it was the duty of a responsible political party to raise an issue concerning people. ” I think it’s the duty of a political party to raise the concern of the people. Our stand is vindicated with the judgment,” Yadav told The Indian Express.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 22, 2017 at 1:09 pmWithout going into more details , it can be said that the judgement has heralded a new chapter in the lives of Muslim women of India. Readers may like to know this Vedic astrology writer’s prophesy for women in India during April to July and nearby in 2017, in article “ 2017 - an opportune year for India with major worrisome concerns in February –March and August-September” issued widely to Indian news media last year in October and November 2016. Reproducing the text from the article here : - “ Both these parts from April to December present opportunities and realization of those opportunities to an extent. But the last five months appear to be comparatively not as opportune as April to July or nearby. Certain encouraging or positive things could likely take shape in national scene. WOMEN HAVE SOMETHING FOR THEM TO CHEER UP”. So the prediction has been precisely accurate and meaningful.Reply