BJP welcomes Supreme Court’s instant triple talaq verdict, says it protects fundamental rights of Muslim women

Ruling BJP on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict that set aside the practice of instant triple talaq saying the judgment protected the fundamental rights of Muslim women.

“It’s a welcome step. It was a long awaited demand of Muslim women to live their life with dignity. The judgment definitely protect their fundamental rights which is identified in the constitution,” said Bhupender Yadav, general secretary of BJP.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the practice of instant triple talaq saying it was violative of Article 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution.

During the run up to the February-March election to the Uttar Pradesh state assembly, BJP had highlighted the triple talaq issue which its leaders said had made many Muslim women softened their opposition to the party. It’s leaders had said many Muslim women had voted for the party candidates in their respective constituencies due to the party’s move to take up the miseries of women belonging to the minority community.

Yadav said it was the duty of a responsible political party to raise an issue concerning people. ” I think it’s the duty of a political party to raise the concern of the people. Our stand is vindicated with the judgment,” Yadav told The Indian Express.

