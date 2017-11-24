Instant triple talaq: Ministers’ group meets, law may be tabled in winter session

The option of using some provisions of Indian Penal Code instead of bringing a fresh law is open, as is the option of holding stakeholder consultations with Muslim groups before finalising the Bill. The option of using some provisions of Indian Penal Code instead of bringing a fresh law is open, as is the option of holding stakeholder consultations with Muslim groups before finalising the Bill.

The first meeting of the group of ministers (GoM) on the proposed legislation against instantaneous triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) was chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday. The committee of ministers was formed a couple of days back to finalise a legislation that would make triple talaq at one go a criminal offence.

The meeting discussed the options in the proposed legislation currently being drafted by the law ministry for enforcing the Supreme Court ruling in August, pronouncing talaq-e-biddat as illegal.

Besides Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot, Minister for Minorities Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Attorney General K K Venugopal attended the meeting.

A follow-up meeting of officials to frame broad contours of the proposed legislature for the consideration of GoM will happen in a day or two, sources said. The government is determined, sources said, to bring the legislation in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, likely to be held from December 15 to January 5.

“It was a preliminary meeting. We have discussed the options and safeguards so that the law is not misused,” a top official, who was part of the discussion, told The Indian Express.

Triple talaq as admissible in Islam is a process of divorce over an extended period during which it is imperative that families or friends attempt reconciliation. In August, the Supreme Court had struck down its controversial instantaenous form or ‘talaq-e-biddat’ as arbitrary and unconstitutional.

Following several reports, including a recent instance of an AMU professor divorcing his wife over WhatsApp despite the apex court ruling, and some Muslim organisations’ stand that the practice, regardless of its legal acceptability, would continue, the government is working on a legislation for making it a penal offence.

The option of using some provisions of Indian Penal Code instead of bringing a fresh law is open, as is the option of holding stakeholder consultations with Muslim groups before finalising the Bill. In the wake of opposition from Muslim scholars, the reports of possible law and order situation due to legislation were also discussed, officials added.

“We will meet very soon again to discuss more issues. The matter of consulting stakeholders was not discussed today but that does not mean that we are not open to that idea. We will do whatever it takes to ensure Muslim women are no longer victimised and there is no way we can afford to miss the Winter Session deadline. The law has to be tabled then,” said a government functionary.

After the law is passed by Parliament, Muslim clergy will have no role in cases of talaq-e-biddat and women can directly approach police for redressal. However, the ministerial committee in its first meeting also took note of the fact that laws related to marriages like the Domestic Violence Act and the Dowry Act are prone to misuse and safeguards would need to be built into a new law — if one is indeed framed — to prevent that, said sources.

