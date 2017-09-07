Install breathalysers within seven days, UT excise department tells owners of bars andpubs

A bar in Chandigarh Express A bar in Chandigarh Express

THE UT Excise and Taxation department has asked all bars and pubs in the city to install alcohol breathalysers within seven days so that visitors consuming alcohol may know whether they are “legally fit” to drive back home. An order issued by the Excise and Taxation Commissioner to all the bar owners stated, “In order to make people aware about the ill-effects of consumption of alcohol more than the legally prescribed limit and to restrict them to intake the alcohol within legal limits, you are directed to install alcohol breath analysers oin your licensed premises within seven days from the issuance of this letter to ensure that consumption of alcohol products by customers should be within legal limits.”

The bar owners have been asked to submit a compliance report to the Department of Excise and Taxation by September 13. The order has not gone down well with the bar owners, who said “they don’t find any logic behind installing such devices”. A hotel owner, on condition of anonymity, said, “A person, who is drunk, obviously knows how much he has taken and whether it is more than 30 ml or not. We don’t find any logic behind installing this expensive device.”

According to the hoteliers, one small device is costing them Rs 20,000 without a printer. The bar owners further stated that people would start contradicting police officials on a drink-driving naka. “In case if in the device with police officials, the alcohol sensor shows that the intake is more than the legally prescribed limit, people would start challenging the claims saying that they had checked the bar and it was within limits,” added another hotel owner.

“For customer’s point of view, it is a nice decision but how can we hotel owners monitor if somebody is taking more than 30 ml. What if somebody comes drunk from another place and asks us for a 30 ml drink? Yes, we do have our social responsibility that if one is totally sozzled, we arrange a cab for him. But, we can’t do policing,” said Arvinder Pal Singh, the president of Chandigarh Hotels and Restaurants Association.

The installation of breathalysers was the brainchild of UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore. At a meeting with officials, he had asked the police to dwell upon the feasibility of getting these devices installed outside the pubs and bars by the owners of such premises voluntarily so that a visitor coming to such places may get the opportunity to check the alcohol content in their blood for the sake of their own safety before occupying the driver’s seat.

