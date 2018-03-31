Inspired by cleanliness drive, Maharashtra couple names baby ‘Swachhata’

The baby, born on February 21, was officially named Swachhata yesterday, Congress corporator Vikram Gojamgunde, in whose municipal ward the girl’s family resides, said. (Representational image) The baby, born on February 21, was officially named Swachhata yesterday, Congress corporator Vikram Gojamgunde, in whose municipal ward the girl’s family resides, said. (Representational image)

A month-old baby in Maharashtra’s Latur town has been named ‘Swachhata’ as her parents got inspired by the cleanliness campaign. The baby, born on February 21, was officially named Swachhata yesterday, Congress corporator Vikram Gojamgunde, in whose municipal ward the girl’s family resides, said.

The baby’s parents, Mohan Kuril and Kajal Kuril, live in ward 5 of Latur, Gojamgunde, chairman of the civic body’s standing committee, told PTI over phone from Latur, around 500 km from here.

“The naming ceremony was done yesterday at the Latur municipal corporation office, where her name was duly registered in the births registry,” Gojamgunde said. The baby’s parents were impressed by the cleanliness campaign carried out in the ward, he said.

