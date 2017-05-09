Inspired by Anna, sacked BSF man to hold protest at Jantar Mantar

Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav

SEEKING wide-ranging changes in what he called corrupt practices in the Army, former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav will hold a protest on May 14 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Yadav had courted controversy after he posted a video on social media complaining about the poor quality of food served in his regiment.

Calling it a nationwide protest to demand changes in everything from rations to the response to the death of jawans, Yadav, who was in Mumbai at an event organised by the Mumbai Congress, said he would give the Union government two months’ time to implement the changes.

“Surgical strikes happen when elections are near. That is not how it should be. Those in the power used to say we will kill ten if they (Pakistan) kill one of our soldiers. How many have they killed so far? The death of one of our jawans is equal to killing one of their colonels, and that should be our answer. Breaking Pakistan into four pieces is not going to resolve the issue, we have already created Bangladesh which has become our headache,” Yadav said.

Yadav said he intended to start a non-political movement on the lines of anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare. At Monday’s event in Mumbai, Congress leaders offered tributes to soldiers who have lost their lives in various incidents over the past few months.

Yadav was dismissed from service in April after an internal inquiry found him guilty of making false accusations against his superiors. About his protest, he said, “I will not take any party’s help. I am not here for any party’s event, but for soldiers.”

