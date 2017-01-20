INS Vikramaditya to have ATM, will operate through satellite link

INS Vikramaditya. (Photo Courtesy: Oleg Kuleshov) INS Vikramaditya. (Photo Courtesy: Oleg Kuleshov)

INS Vikramaditya, the largest warship operated by India, will have an ATM that will operate through a satellite link, according to reports on Friday. This is for the first time that an an Indian warship will have an ATM. INS Vikramaditya is the third aircraft carrier inducted into the Indian Navy.

The ship is 285 metres long and 60 metres wide with 23 decks. The ship represents 19.82 acres of sovereign Indian territory and projects, promotes and protects the country’s maritime interests at sea. Meanwhile, the ship, commissioned on November 16, 2013 by the then Defence Minister A K Antony, at Sevmash Shipyard, Severodvinsk (Russia).

