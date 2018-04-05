INS slams PCI selection process, gets stay from Delhi HC

The INS also got a stay order from the Delhi High Court against any further move towards the constitution of the new Press Council. The INS also got a stay order from the Delhi High Court against any further move towards the constitution of the new Press Council.

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has criticised Justice C K Prasad, Chairman of the Press Council of India (PCI), saying it is “anguished” over his “biased” decisions and “strategic manipulation” of the nomination process.

The INS also got a stay order from the Delhi High Court against any further move towards the constitution of the new Press Council. The INS also “welcomed” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to turn down the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s “stringent guidelines” on fake news.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the INS said that it “is anguished over the recent unreasonable and biased decision of the Chairman, PCI, while selecting the names of persons to be nominated as members for a fresh term”. It “strongly” disapproved the “strategic manipulation of the entire process of nominating names,” which it stated “displayed a lack” of understanding of the Press Council Act.

“It is important that mature responsibility and neutrality is now displayed, even at this late stage, to restore the credibility, impartiality and prestige of the Press Council of India,” the statement said.

The 12th PCI was constituted in October 2014 for a three-year tenure. In November 2017, media organisations that are members of the PCI, including the INS, had sent names of those who would represent them at the regulatory body.

Apart from the Chairman, the PCI has 28 members, which includes five Parliamentarians, besides one representative each of the Bar Council of India, UGC and Sahitya Akademi. The other 20 members represent various media organisations, including journalists, proprietors and news agencies.

In January, the Chairman had rejected 18 nominations, finding “infirmities”. Among those whose nomination was rejected was Hormusji N Cama, owner of Mumbai Samachar Weekly and also a member of the INS.

Passing the interim order on Tuesday, Justice Rajiv Shakdher said, “Till the next date of hearing, no steps will be taken pursuant to order dated 20.3.2018 in so far as respondent no 3 (Cama) is concerned.”

It also issued a notice to the Centre and PCI, seeking to know their stand on the issue. The court directed them to file their arguments in three weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on July 30.

