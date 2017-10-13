INS Satpura, Kadmatt to participate in PASSEX with Japan

The Indian Navy vessels INS Kadmatt (P29), left, and INS Satpura (F48) prepare to dock at Manila’s South Harbor for a four-day goodwill visit following their port calls to Vietnam and Singapore Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. (AP/PTI) The Indian Navy vessels INS Kadmatt (P29), left, and INS Satpura (F48) prepare to dock at Manila’s South Harbor for a four-day goodwill visit following their port calls to Vietnam and Singapore Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. (AP/PTI)

Indian Naval Ships Satpura and Kadmatt will participate in Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Japanese Marine Self Defence Force, the navy said in a statement on Friday.

INS Satpura and Kadmatt are visiting Sasebo, Japan, from October 12 to 15. After completion of the harbour phase, the ships will take part in Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Murusame Class destroyer, JS Kirisame.

“The visit of these ships is part the Indian government’s initiatives to strengthen the long-standing, mutually supportive and strong relationship between Japan and India,” the Indian Navy statement said.

Since the first ‘Navy to Navy Staff Talks’ between the two nations in November 2008, naval ties have reached new heights with bilateral and multilateral exercises and enhanced cooperation in information sharing, meteorology and oceanography, disaster management and military training.

“The defence and security interaction between both countries has since expanded to encompass a Defence Policy Dialogue and a Maritime Affairs Dialogue,” the statement added.

