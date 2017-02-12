INS Sarvekshak goes green; instals solar power system

The estimated profit generated in a ship service life of 25 years is Rs 2.7 crore in this small project alone. (File) The estimated profit generated in a ship service life of 25 years is Rs 2.7 crore in this small project alone. (File)

Indian Navy’s survey vessel INS Sarvekshak has gone green by installing a solar power system on board. Navy said the system, equipped on the ship, works on sunlight and hence is 100 per cent reliable for power source that can be used for communication equipment, battery charging and general lightings onboard round the clock with battery outputs during night.

The system is “maintenance free” whereeas the the diesel generator requires regular maintenance, it said.

The estimated profit generated in a ship service life of 25 years is Rs 2.7 crore in this small project alone. “Even if the system is used four 25 days in one year, the system can repay its cost in less than 10 years while protecting the nature,” the Navy said. Navy claimed that by installing 5 KW solar power system, it avoids around 165kg of carbon a day, 60,225 kg of carbon a year plus 22,995 litres of diesel.

“So in its 25 years life the total carbon saved is around 15 lakhs kg and 5.75 lakh litres of diesel by this innovation,” it said.

A Navy spokesman said this is a “unique activity hitherto never attempted on any warship in India…perhaps not even abroad on warships.”

He said solar power in a marine environment is a great challenge. Noting that the world is looking for clean, renewable and sustainable sources of energy in order to protect and reduce the harm caused to the environment, the Navy said the deterioration of the environment is highly correlated to the production and usage of fossil based fuels worldwide.

The Navy said it has created a new mechanism to encourage the utilization and development of renewable energy resources.