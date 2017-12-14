INS Kalvari to be dedicated to nation today

Touted as India’s deadliest submarine, Kalvari was handed over by its shipbuilder Mazgaon Dock Limited in September this year after a delay of around four years. (Representational Image) Touted as India’s deadliest submarine, Kalvari was handed over by its shipbuilder Mazgaon Dock Limited in September this year after a delay of around four years. (Representational Image)

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will Thursday commission the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. Once commissioned, the indigenously-built attack submarine will be formally inducted into the Indian Navy and will be henceforth called INS Kalvari.

“The PM will unveil the plaque at the commissioning ceremony. This will be preceded by reading out the commissioning warrant, hoisting of colours and breaking of commissioning pennant with the national anthem,” an official said.The Mumbai Police has heightened security across the city. Ferry services originating at the Gateway of India will remain shut between 6 am and 2 pm Thursday, affecting water transport to and from Navi Mumbai.

Touted as India’s deadliest submarine, Kalvari was handed over by its shipbuilder Mazgaon Dock Limited in September this year after a delay of around four years. The vessel then underwent around 120 days of extensive sea trials and tests of various equipment. Kalvari has superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, hydro-dynamically optimised shape, and low radiated noise level.

“The submarine is designed to operate in all theaters including the tropics. Attack on the enemy can be launched with torpedoes, and as tube launched anti-ship missiles, while it is underwater or on surface,” a Naval source said. Kalvari is also equipped with Weapons Launching Tubes, and can carry weapons on board which can be easily reloaded at sea, through special handling and loading equipment.

In March this year, the Indian Navy successfully conducted the maiden firing of an anti-ship missile from the first indigenously built Kalvari class submarine, during a test firing in the Arabian Sea. The missile successfully hit a surface target at extended ranges.

Following the nautical tradition, the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines has been re-incarnated following the decommissioning of the first Indian submarine Kalvari on May 31,1996. Kalvari is named after the dreaded tiger shark, a deadly deep-sea predator of the Indian Ocean. Built by the Mazgaon Dock Limited in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy, the submarine was designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS. The remaining five vessels would be delivered by 2020.

