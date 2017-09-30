INS Gharial reaches Bangladesh’s Chittagong with 62,000 packs of relief material for Rohingya refugees

The relief materials were handed over by High Commissioner of India to the District Commissioner, Chittagong at a ceremony being held on September 28. (Source: MoD) The relief materials were handed over by High Commissioner of India to the District Commissioner, Chittagong at a ceremony being held on September 28. (Source: MoD)

Carrying 62,000 packs of relief material as aid, INS Gharial on Saturday reached Bangladesh’s Chittagong to provide assistance to approximately 4,80,000 Rohingya refugees being sheltered along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. The relief materials were handed over by the High Commissioner of India to the District Commissioner, Chittagong at a ceremony held on September 28. The offloading process was carried out continuously throughout the day and completed on September 30.

The relief materials were simultaneously loaded onto 54 trucks. The first convoy comprising 21 trucks reached Ukhia on the night of September 29. Another convoy comprising 20 trucks left Chittagong Saturday morning with relief materials and the last convoy of 13 trucks will leave shortly, all bound for Ukhia where it will be distributed by the authorities amongst the displaced people.

The offloading of these materials were carried out continuously throughout day and night and completed on September 30. (Source: MoD) The offloading of these materials were carried out continuously throughout day and night and completed on September 30. (Source: MoD)

The crew members of INS Gharial worked round the clock to ensure timely offloading and further loading onto trucks, while Assistant High Commission at Chittagong provided full assistance for loading the relief materials on trucks and forward dispatch of the convoy. The convoys are being escorted by Bangladesh Army and the relief materials will be offloaded into a shelter/ godown at Ukhia for further distribution.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App