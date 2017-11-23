INS condemns killing, tells Tripura to punish guilty

Bhowmik’s family in Agartala on Wednesday. (Express Photo/Abhisek Saha) Bhowmik’s family in Agartala on Wednesday. (Express Photo/Abhisek Saha)

Akila Urankar, president of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS), has condemned the murder of Sudip Datta Bhaumik, a journalist working with Syandan Patrika, near Agartala in Tripura Tuesday, while he was discharging his professional duties. The killing of a defenceless journalist, allegedly by a member of the state police, is a very serious matter, Urankar said in a statement Wednesday.

This is the second murder of a journalist in Tripura within two months and has given rise to great insecurity within the journalistic fraternity, she said. “The INS demands that the Government of Tripura ensure exemplary punishment to the guilty. At the same time, it asks that a mechanism be put in place to ensure that journalists are able to discharge their duties without fear of violence,” the statement said.

