INS Chennai, India’s third missile destroyer to make maiden visit to Chennai coast

India’s third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer, INS Chennai ahead of its commissioning into the Navy in Mumbai, India November 18, 2016. REUTERS India’s third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer, INS Chennai ahead of its commissioning into the Navy in Mumbai, India November 18, 2016. REUTERS

INS Chennai, a P15A Guided Missile Destroyer, which was commissioned in the Western Naval command last year, would be anchored near Chennai coast on April 15. INS Chennai, measuring 163 metres in length and 17.4 metres in breadth, is one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India, an official release said.

The vessel’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities include indigenously developed rocket and torpedo launchers. Besides, it is equipped to fight under nuclear, biological and chemical warfare conditions.

An unique feature of the ship is the “high level of indigenisation” incorporated in the production, the release said. Some major indigenised equipment on-board INS Chennai include combat management system, rocket launcher, torpedo tube launcher, automated power management system and the bow mounted SONAR.

Prior to commissioning, the ship contributed two truck loads of relief material to the city residents during the floods that occurred in December 2015. The ship would be anchored off Marina beach on April 15 between 5 p.m and 11.30 p.m.

