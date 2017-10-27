INS asks Rajasthan to withdraw gag Bill

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje. Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje.

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has strongly objected to the Rajasthan government’s proposed Bill that seeks to muzzle the press and shield judges and government servants from investigation into any wrongdoing, saying that it is an attack on the fundamentals of democracy. INS president Akila Urankar said in a statement issued on Wednesday that the outfit “records its strong opposition to the move by the Government of Rajasthan to gag the press in the guise of protecting serving and former members of the judiciary and public servants from being investigated for on-duty actions.” Urankar said though the Bill has been referred to a select committee of the Rajasthan Assembly, “there remains a clear and present danger to the freedom of the press”.

“The proposed legislation attacks the fundamentals of democracy and is prima facie unconstitutional,” she said, and added that it will be “fit and proper” for the state government to withdraw the Bill immediately. The Editors Guild of India, too, issued a statement, expressing “deep disquiet over the continued misuse of the law that treats defamation as a criminal offence”.

It said it is concerned that “this provision in the IPC is being employed by many litigants to intimidate journalists writing on matters of public interests and as a coercive tool to dissuade and even threaten the media from carrying out its legitimate responsibilities”.

The Guild, the statement said, recognises every person’s right to approach the country’s courts against defamation, but “defamation should be treated as a civil offence” and the Guild “respectfully disagrees with the Supreme Court’s recent judgment upholding the criminality of defamation”. The Guild appealed to the Supreme Court to review its decision “so as to prevent the continued misuse of such a tyrannical provision of law”.

