Innovations at Gujarat start-up meet wait for PM, Netanyahu visit

PM Modi and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) PM Modi and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

The first solar-based indoor cooking stove, a unique software that can help store data in DNA strands, and an automatic sanitary napkin burner that produces only sterile ash as byproduct. These are among innovations that will be shown to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at an exhibition of start-ups near Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

After visiting the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad in the morning, Modi and Netanyahu are scheduled to take a helicopter to the campus of icreate, or the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology, an autonomous institution located in Dev Dholera village, about 50 km from Ahmedabad, for the exhibition. “About 35 institutes, which are incubators of Gujarat’s ecosystem will, showcase their start-up projects — this is an exhibition of the innovators themselves,” Anupam Jalote, CEO of icreate, told The Indian Express. “A selection panel evaluated the best start-up projects in Gujarat.” The event will have about 45 stalls, he said.

Among other exhibits are a software for storing data in DNA strands, developed by the Gandhinagar-based Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology; the automatic sanitary napkin burner that produces only sterile ash, developed by Gujarat Technological University; autonomous drones for precision agriculture developed by icreate; and the solar-based complete indoor cooking solution from Vadodara-based start-up firm Unesar.

The “fastest” non-invasive screening device for remote assessment of intracranial bleeding, developed by icreate; a low-cost spectroscopic food adulteration detector; an energy-saving application for large campuses using IoT and predictive analytics developed by IIM-Ahmedabad’s Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship; and preserved, live micro algae product with organic nutrients to remediate lakes, river and industrial waste water are some of the other projects on display.

