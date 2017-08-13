Inmate’s death in Jehanabad jail sparks off protest

Arjun Yadav died last night under mysterious circumstances, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Prashant Bhushan Srivastava said (Representational Image) Arjun Yadav died last night under mysterious circumstances, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Prashant Bhushan Srivastava said (Representational Image)

An inmate lodged in the district jail here died under mysterious circumstances sparking off a protest by his kin in Jehanabad district on Sunday, police said. Arjun Yadav (30), lodged in the district jail in connection with a murder case since April this year, died last night under mysterious circumstances, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Prashant Bhushan Srivastava said.

A doctor declared the 30 year-old prisoner dead due to strangulation when he was brought to Sadar hospital last night, he said. A probe was on to find out the cause of the death, Srivastava said.

Upon informed by the jail authorities regarding his death, Rai’s kin rushed to Sadar hospital at Jehananabad and soon after took to streets blocking NH-83 connecting Patna-Gaya demanding probe into the matter. Srivastava and the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Nawal Kishore Chaudhary rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators.

