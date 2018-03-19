INLD MP alleges medicine purchase scam in Haryana

INLD MP Dushyant Chautala Sunday alleged a multi-crore scam in the purchase of medicines and other items for the Haryana government-run hospitals during the past three years and demanded a CBI probe.

Armed with documents procured from the government under the RTI Act, Chautala said they had accessed detail of purchase worth around Rs 100 crore from five districts Rewari, Hisar, Faridabad, Rohtak and Jind. “We had sought information regarding all 22 districts. Roughly, we apprehend a scam worth Rs 300 crore as the medicines and other items were purchased at a very high cost by district health authorities,” Chautala said addressing a press conference here.

When contacted by The Indian Express, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said the issue had come to his notice today itself. “If there are irregularities or scam, we will get it investigated. Not only the details mentioned by them (INLD MP) but also the purchases of all 22 districts.” Dushyant has offered to share the details with the government if it was ready for an immediate action.

“It’s good if they provide the documents, otherwise we will get inquired it at our own level. Initially, we are considering to get the entire purchase audited by the the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG),” Vij said. Sources said the INLD, using RTI Act, procured thousands of papers from the government after an extensive exercise during the past one-and-a-half years to expose an alleged scam.

According to Dushyant, the medicines were purchased under various schemes, including National Health Mission and “Mukhya Mantri Muft Illaaj Yojana”. Giving an example, Chautala said the pregnancy strip’s government tender rate is just Rs 2.80, but it was purchased at very high rates, including paying Rs 28 for each strip in Jind district. “The government tender rate of Rs 2.80 per pregnancy strip was fixed in 2014 but in the same year, the strip was purchased at the rate of Rs 6 and Rs 10. In 2016, it was purchased at the rate of Rs 16 and Rs 21 and later on it was purchased even at Rs 28 per strip,” said Chautala.

He also hinted that the fake addresses were mentioned in the documents for the firms from where the purchases were made. “When we enquired address of one of the firms, it was found at the address of a “Dhobi” shop. This scam need an in-depth probe,” he said. “The papers indicate the purchase of Hepatitis B medicine worth Rs 3 crore in Rohtak district was made without forming a proper committee,” he said.

