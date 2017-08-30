INLD leaders meet Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki demanding dismissal of Khattar government

INLD leader Abhay Chautala along with other party MLAs in front of Raj Bhawan Tuesday. Express INLD leader Abhay Chautala along with other party MLAs in front of Raj Bhawan Tuesday. Express

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Tuesday met the state governor Kaptan Singh Solanki demanding the dismissal of the Haryana government following the clash between police and dera followers in which 34 were killed in police firing in Panchkula on August 25. The INLD leaders stated that vote-bank politics of the BJP government has led to defiance of law and firing by the forces have resulted in avoidable deaths.

This trend was set by this government soon after coming to power in 2014 when Baba Ram Pal made to believe that he was beyond the reach of law. This dithering emboldened Baba Ram Pal and his follower to defy law which ultimately resulted in storming of his dera, firing and deaths.

The incident should have been a wake-up call and a lesson for Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. However, when the government was faced with the Jat quota agitation in Haryana, it once again let down the people of the state by its gross negligence, indecisiveness, deception and the desire to reap some political harvest out of the situation, leading to the loss of 30 lives and property worth Rs 20,000 crores, the leaders said.

