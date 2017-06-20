INLD leader Ajay Chautala moves to Delhi High Court, seeks parole to prepare for PG exam

INLD leader Ajay Chautala. (Source: PTI) INLD leader Ajay Chautala. (Source: PTI)

Authorities of the Tihar jail on Monday told the Delhi High Court that a plea of incarcerated INLD leader Ajay Chautala seeking a month’s parole for preparing for his exam and also attending a marriage ceremony is pending consideration before the LG. The submission was made before Justice A K Chawala, who asked the authorities to decide on it within two days and inform it on June 23. Chautala, serving a 10-year jail term in the teachers’ recruitment scam case, in his plea filed through advocate Amit Sahni sought permission to attend the wedding of his niece. He also said that he needs to prepare for his PG Diploma exams to be held from June 28 to July 12.

Chautala is pursuing PG Diploma in Counselling and Behaviour Modification (PGDCBM) under the Distance Education from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar.

He submitted that an application was also moved before the jail authorities but they have not yet taken any decision.

The Supreme Court had on August 3 last year dismissed the appeals of Chautala and his father O P Chautala challenging the high court’s verdict upholding their conviction and sentence of 10 years awarded by a trial court in the junior basic trained (JBT) teachers recruitment scam case.

The high court had on March 5, 2015 said, “The overwhelming evidence showed the shocking and spine-chilling state of affairs in the country.”

The father-son duo and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were among 55 persons convicted on January 16, 2013 by the trial court for illegally recruiting 3,206 JBT teachers in Haryana in 2000.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App