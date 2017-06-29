Presidential Polls: INLD announces support to NDA’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP senior leader LK Advani and NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, hold hands and wave to media as they walk to Parliament House to file Kovind’s nomination papers for the presidential elections in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 23, 2017. (AP Photo, File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP senior leader LK Advani and NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, hold hands and wave to media as they walk to Parliament House to file Kovind’s nomination papers for the presidential elections in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 23, 2017. (AP Photo, File)

Haryana’s main opposition party Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on announced its support to NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind. “We will support Kovind,” INLD general secretary and MLA Abhay Chautala announced after a party meeting here.

Earlier, Kovind held confabulations with Haryana BJP MLAs and MPs here to seek support in his favour. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present in the meeting.

Khattar later drove to the venue of the INLD meeting where Chautala announced his party’s support to Kovind.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the ruling BJP enjoys a majority with 47 MLAs and the support of five Independents. The Congress has 17 MLAs.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has a lone legislator in Haryana Assembly, while the INLD, which is the principal opposition party, has 19.

Among the Lok Sabha MPs in Haryana, the ruling BJP has seven members, INLD has two and the Congress has one, while the BJP has only one member among the five Rajya Sabha MPs. Media baron Subhash Chandra was last year elected to the upper house with the BJP’s support.

The Congress has two Rajya Sabha members and the INLD has one in Haryana.

