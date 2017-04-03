Ink hurled at Prashant Bhushan’s house after his ‘offensive’ comment on Lord Krishna

Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan

A group of unidentified persons on Monday hurled ink at the house of Prashant Bhushan in Sector 14, Noida, a day after the prominent lawyer-activist sparked a controversy by describing Lord Krishna as a “legendary eve-teaser” while weighing in on the Uttar Pradesh government’s Anti-Romeo squads.

“Romeo loved just one lady,while Krishna was a legendary Eve teaser.Would Adityanath have the guts to call his vigilantes AntiKrishna squads?,” Bhushan had written on Twitter. His comments came in light of the recent video footages which showcased innocent men and couples being subjected to harsh treatment instead of actually cracking down on those who stalk and molest women.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the Swaraj India founder was not at home when the incident took place. The report also said that 7-8 people came outside his house seeking apology from Bhushan for his ‘insulting’ comments on the deity. They threw ink on the name plate of the lawyer’s house which bears the name of his father Shanti Bhushan before they fled.

Bhushan returned home an hour after the incident took place. A PCR van immediately reached the spot after his domestic workers called the police. However, no case has been filed by the Noida police so far.

Subsequently, members of BJP Youth Morcha protested outside Bhushan’s house and sought an apology from him for hurting the ‘religious sentiments’ of the Hindus.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga had registered a police complaint against Bhushan for ‘insulting and outraging the religious sentiments of Hindus’.

Clarifying his position, Bhushan had also said that his stand had been ‘distorted’. “My position is: By the logic of Romeo Brigade, even Lord Krishna would look like eve teaser,” he tweeted. Insisting that he didn’t intend to hurt religious sentiments,” the activist had said, “We have grown up with legends of young Krishna teasing Gopis. The logic of Romeo squad would criminalise this. Didnt intend to hunt sentiments.”

