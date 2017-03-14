Ink attack on Kannada author

The writer alleged that right-wing activists were involved in the attack, Superintendent of Police in Davangere B S Guled said. The writer alleged that right-wing activists were involved in the attack, Superintendent of Police in Davangere B S Guled said.

A Kannada writer was Sunday attacked by a group of suspected right-wing activists in the central Karnataka town of Davangere.

Yogesh Master, who was in Davangere for a book release event, was reportedly surrounded by a group of youths who smeared his face with black ink.

Master later filed a police complaint alleging that he was assaulted by a group of youths who came shouting “Jai Shri Ram’’ while he was drinking tea with three friends in the town after the conclusion of an event organised by journalist Gauri Lankesh to mark the birth anniversary of late journalist P Lankesh.

The writer alleged that right-wing activists were involved in the attack, Superintendent of Police in Davangere B S Guled said. Two persons have been detained, the SP added.

Master was accused of depicting Ganesha in a bad light and hurting the sentiments of Hindus in his 2013 novel “Dhundi’’ . He was arrested after a complaint was filed against him in 2013.