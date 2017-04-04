Ink attack at Prashant Bhushan’s residence over Krishna remark

Ink thrown at Prashant Bhushan’s Noida residence. (Source: Gajendra Yadav) Ink thrown at Prashant Bhushan’s Noida residence. (Source: Gajendra Yadav)

A day after Supreme Court lawyer and Swaraj Abhiyan co-founder Prashant Bhushan was booked for hurting religious sentiments, the nameplate outside his Noida residence was vandalised on Monday afternoon.

Around 12.30 pm, a group of around seven people reached Bhushan’s residence in Noida’s Sector 14 A, allegedly demanding an apology from him for his comment calling lord Krishna a “legendary eve teaser”. While Bhushan was not at home, the group threw ink on the nameplate bearing his father Shanti Bhushan’s name. Shortly after this incident, members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) gathered outside his house shouting slogans against him. Moreover, BJYM Noida president Chaman Awana filed a complaint against Bhushan at Noida Sector 20 police station, police said. Various right-wing groups also held protests in parts of Ghaziabad and Noida, burning effigies of Bhushan. No FIRs have been registered at these places, police said.

On Sunday, Bhushan had commented on the UP government’s anti-romeo squads in a tweet: “Romeo loved just one lady,while Krishna was a legendary eve teaser. Would Adityanath have the guts to call his vigilantes AntiKrishna squads?”

The tweet led to an FIR being filed against him at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station. At Tilak Marg station, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga also filed a complaint against Bhushan. While the complaint was received by the police, no FIR was registered.

