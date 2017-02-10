Youth abducted, robbed and thrown out of car

Victim Arjun who was robbed and thrown out from the moving car in Mohali. Express Photo Victim Arjun who was robbed and thrown out from the moving car in Mohali. Express Photo

A 21-year-old youth, Arjun Kumar, was abducted and robbed of Rs 49,500 by three youths at Phase 1 in Mohali on Thursday. The incident occurred when Arjun went to deposit money in a bank around 10.30 am.

As soon as Arjun raised an alarm, he was thrown out of the moving car near Gyatri Shakti Peeth shrine light point in Phase-2. Arjun was admitted to the civicl hospital at Phase-6 with a grievous injury.

Police have registered a case and started investigation. At the time of filing the report, the accused were yet to be arrested. The three accused youths were riding a grey car with an Udhiana registration number. Incidentally, a motorcyclist tried to chase the car but failed to catch it.

In his statement to the police, Arjun said that when he went to deposit the money in the bank and returned, the bank staff informed him that he could deposit only Rs 25,000 once.

He also said that at the entrance of the bank, a youth requested him to give him a change of Rs 100 notes in lieu of Rs 500. Sources said Arjun agreed and the youth took him to a nearby parked car in which two other youths were waiting. Arjun informed the police that one of the youths had shown him a Rs 500 note and claimed that other currency notes of Rs 500 were wrapped in a cloth. Meanwhile, the first youth shoved Arjun into the car and ran away.

When the latter raised an alarm, he was thrown out of the moving car. Passers-by contacted Arjun’s family members, whose names and phone numbers were mentioned on a piece of paper, which was in Arjun’s pocket. A case has been registered at Phase-1 police station.

