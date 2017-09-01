Injured Dera follower dies at Panchkula Sector 5 police station

The victim was arrested by the police for allegedly being involved in the August 25 violence. This is the 35th death in the Panchkula incident. (Representational Image) The victim was arrested by the police for allegedly being involved in the August 25 violence. This is the 35th death in the Panchkula incident. (Representational Image)

A 71-YEAR-OLD Dera follower who was arrested after being discharged from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, died at Sector 5 police station here on Thursday. The victim was arrested by the police for allegedly being involved in the August 25 violence. This is the 35th death in the Panchkula incident.

The victim identified as Kapoor Singh, a resident of Kaithal district in Haryana, had suffered a gunshot injury in his leg during the violence which erupted after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction on August 25. Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Manbir Singh said that the victim started vomiting at the police station and when he was rushed to the General Hospital in Sector 6, he was declared dead on arrival. He added that Kapoor Singh was discharged from PGI around 7 pm from PGI, following which he was taken in custody by the local police.

Inspector Karambir Singh, the Station House Officer of Sector 5, refused to divulge information about the incident when contacted. Fearing law and order problem, several policemen were deployed at the General Hospital in Sector 6 where a post-mortem examination of the victim was being conducted.

Doctors at the PGIMER said that a patient is discharged only after a doctor finds him fit to be discharged. As many as 17 Dera followers who were arrested for their alleged involvement in August 25 violence were produced in the court on Thursday.

