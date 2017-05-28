Initiatives in animal husbandry will benefit Gujarat: Minister

Several initiatives taken by the Centre in the field of animal husbandry will benefit Gujarat, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Radha Mohan Singh said on Sunday. He was speaking at a function at Rajpur village in Sabarkantha district. He said that under Centre’s Rashtriya Gokul Mission –a scheme to conserve indigenous cattle breed — Gir Cow Sanctuary has been approved, which will come up at Dharampur in Porbandar. Singh said that all districts in the state have been brought under livestock insurance coverage, wherein five milk yielding animals and 50 small animals are covered.

“Earlier, only fifteen districts were included. During the year 2014-16, about 26,000 animals have been insured in the state,” he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a pashupalan (cattle rearing) polytechnic at Kamdhenu University in Sabarkantha district.

He said that a veterinary college has been set up in Junagadh by the central government to address the shortage of veterinarians.

He also called for the need to make effort to increase the production of livestock, poultry and fish so that the country’s citizens are well-nourished and healthy.

“It is the responsibility of veterinarians to contribute in keeping the nation healthy by increasing availability of animal protein,” he said.

“Veterinarians will play a big role in helping achieve central government’s aim to double farmers’ income by 2022,” added the minister.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now