Initiate structured talks with Kashmiri Pandits: Panun Kashmir

Panun Kashmir, an organisation representing Kashmiri Pandits, today called on the Union government to initiate a “structured dialogue” process with the community in a bid to resolve their long-pending concerns. “Kashmiri Pandits have an inalienable right on the territory of Kashmir and our demand for homeland in Kashmir has multidimensional aspects,” its president Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo said.

“We appeal to the government of India to initiate a structured dialogue process with the pandits of Kashmir forthwith to resolve their long-awaited concerns,” he said.

Chrungoo said the geo-political and human rights concerns of the Pandits need to be addressed on priority.

Virender Raina, national spokesperson of Panun Kashmir said the organisation in all circumstances will espouse the ideological issues pertaining to the struggle.

“The exiled community of the Kashmiri Pandits has shown remarkable resilience and has kept its core issues alive.

There is unanimity among the rank and file of the community regarding the letter and spirit of the homeland demand,” he said.

He said the younger generation has to take the struggle to the next level by ensuring participation and contribution.