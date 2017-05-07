Initiate prosecution and declare Hurriyat as terror state: BJP

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said it was an unsaid but a known truth that Pakistan funded the stone-pelters in Kashmir valley. (Representational Image) BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said it was an unsaid but a known truth that Pakistan funded the stone-pelters in Kashmir valley. (Representational Image)

Retorting to the reports of ISI funding Hurriyat leaders to keep alive the separatists agenda in Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday professed to launch a prosecution against the former and dub them as a terror state.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that however the expose brings no surprise as it was an unsaid but a known truth that Pakistan funds the stone-pelters in the valley to rattle tranquility in Kashmir, the documentation has given enough padding to take adequate actions against the perpetrators.

“Well there is no surprise in this, the only thing different is that now we have got some documentation and that mean we can launch a prosecution. These informations clearly make out serious cognizable crime on the Indian law,” Swamy told ANI.

“Now the time has come that tough action should be taken and the government of India should take tough action against them,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, another BJP leader Shaina NC urged the government to declare Hurriyat as a terror state.

“This is the harsh reality that Pakistan continues to interfere with India. And the fact that they are supporting and funding the Hurriyat is testimony to what we have been saying all along that they need to be declared a terror state at the earliest because there is enough evidence to suggest that whether its stone pelting or any kind of dis-harmony in Jammu and Kashmir it is all propelled sponsored and instigated by the ISI,” said NC.

According to reports, post the recent arrest of two ISI operatives in India, it has come to light that separatists in Jammu and Kashmir area have been getting a constant flow of funds – to the tune of Rs 70 lakh – from Pakistan’s ISI over the past few months.

Slew of documents that have been accessed cite that the nexus between Pakistan and the separatist leaders is responsible for instigating the youth to conduct violent acts in the conflict-ridden state of Jammu and Kashmir.

