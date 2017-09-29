Initial probe points to involvement of LeT in BSF jawan killing: Police

BSF Rameez Ahmed Parray (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) BSF Rameez Ahmed Parray (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

A preliminary probe has pointed towards the involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba in the killing of a BSF jawan at his home in Bandipora, a senior police officer said on Thursday. BSF constable Rameez Ahmed Parray (28), who was on leave, was stabbed before being shot dead last night, he said.

“A group of three to four militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out the attack. Mehmood Bhai, a Pakistani resident seen in the area recently, was accompanying them,” IGP North Kashmir Nitish Kumar said.

He said that after barging into the constable’s home, the militants “first attacked him with a knife and then opened indiscriminate fire on him”. The jawan’s father, two brothers and an aunt suffered gunshot wounds.

The father of the slain jawan is on ventilator. His condition is stated to be critical. “The incident is being probed thoroughly. Efforts are on to neutralize the terrorists involved in the act as soon as possible,” the officer said.

Kumar said the militants were “desperate to do something” as security forces had had “major successes” at several places in north Kashmir. “They (militants) choose a soft target,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App