Initial medical exam found no signs of sexual assault: Officials

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A day after four women were allegedly gangraped and a 40-year-old man was shot dead on Jewar-Bulandshahr highway, preliminary medical examination conducted by the district administration has not found any signs of sexual assault on the women’s bodies or clothes. Vaginal swabs, however, have been sent for forensic examination to a Lucknow laboratory, officials said. Addressing a press conference in Greater Noida on Friday, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Anurag Bhargava, said guidelines in cases of sexual assault, issued by the Department of Health Research, were being followed.

“Three victims had said that forced vaginal intercourse took place while one victim said that forced anal intercourse had taken place. Abrasions were found of their arms. No one had any injury marks anywhere else on the body, private parts of backside. However, swabs have been sent to an FSL in Lucknow. No semen stains were found on clothes or body. In the forensic examination, if foreign elements are found and the DNA belongs to another person, other than the husband, we will be able to confirm rape through it,” Bhargava said.

The alleged incident took place late Wednesday night, when eight members of a family left their Jewar residence to visit a pregnant relative at a hospital in Bulandshahr. Around 1.40 am, their grey Maruti Suzuki Eeco van broke down near Sabota village after something allegedly hit the car’s wheels. While one of the occupants called a family member to seek help to fix two punctured tyres, five-six men allegedly attacked them with weapons.

It is alleged that the men used country-made pistols and threatened to kill them if they did not follow instructions. Nine people — four women and five men — were taken nearly a kilometre away from the road and into the fields, police said. The men’s limbs were tied and they were made to lie on the ground while the women were allegedly gangraped, the victims told police.

A 70-year-old man sleeping in the fields nearby approached police when he heard the commotion. Meanwhile, three people named by the victims in their complaint were picked up for questioning. “Yesterday evening, their statements were recorded and an FIR was registered on the basis of their complaint. Three persons were brought to the police station for interrogation,” said Love Kumar, SSP, Gautam Buddha Nagar. All three men are their neighbours.

Police said maintained a forensic team had visited the crime spot to look for evidence and said every effort is being made to nab the culprits. “An expert team has spoken to victims for sketches of the culprits. Their age group, the manner in which they spoke and how they looked — all these details have been discussed,” Kumar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now