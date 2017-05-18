Infrastructure work nod in monument prohibited areas

Union Minuster Piyush Goyal. (File Photo) Union Minuster Piyush Goyal. (File Photo)

THE GOVERNMENT on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for amendments to the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, allowing infrastructure projects within the limits of “prohibited area” around protected structures.

The amendments, cleared at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,will allow certain constructions strictly limited to public works and projects essential to the public within the prohibited area.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the Act would be amended to allow “public works of national importance” in the prohibited areas. The ban on new construction within the prohibited area was “adversely impacting various public works and developmental projects of the Central government”, an official statement said.

The “prohibited area” constitutes land within a 100-metre radius around a protected monument. Currently, no construction is allowed in the prohibited area, except for repair and renovation work.

Goyal said adequate safeguards have been proposed to ensure that monuments remain protected when the infrastructure work is being carried out.

Earlier, there was a proposal to bring an ordinance in this regard but it was dropped at the last moment.

