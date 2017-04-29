Infrastructure gaps in Gurgaon due to callous attitude of Hooda govt: Minister

Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh today alleged that the “infrastructure gaps” in the city were a result of the previous Congress government’s “callous” attitude towards development works. The Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led government had “befooled” people by making false promises. Many projects remain incomplete as “no budgetary allocations were made for them”, he alleged.

On the contrary, the announcements made by the Manohar Lal Khattar government are backed by financial allotments, the state PWD minister said at the inauguration of a project to reconstruct a 10-meter wide sector road. The government has allocated Rs 102 crore for upgrading and reconstructing 31 roads in various Haryana Urban Development Authourity (HUDA) sectors that were transferred to the Gurgaon Municipal Corporation, Singh said.

The minister said work on all these roads would be completed by June 30, before the monsoons. “Like the Hooda government, we will not leave any work mid-way,” Singh said. The encroachments along roads will also be removed, so that pedestrians get ample space and proper drainage infrastructure can be constructed, he said.

“Residents should not feel bad about it, rather they should cooperate. This initiative is for the welfare of all,” Singh said. The minister told reporters that the technical adviser in the PWD department has been appointed to monitor the quality of development works.

“The Haryana government is working honestly for the all-round development of the state and effective measures have been taken to control corruption at all levels,” he said. “We will not make any false promises and tell people the truth about works that have started or are going to start,” Singh said. The minister heard the grievances of residents and directed municipal authorities to redress them.

