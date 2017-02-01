Infosys Techie murder: Police tell IT firms to furnish details of security system

A grief-stricken O P Raju, father of Rasila. Express Photo by Arul Horizon A grief-stricken O P Raju, father of Rasila. Express Photo by Arul Horizon

FOLLOWING the murder of Infosys techie Rasila OP on Sunday, the Pune police on Tuesday said they will be asking companies in Hinjewadi IT Park and firms in surrounding industrial area to provide them with the details of their existing security system and will issue a list of norms to be followed in future.

Rasila (23), who was from Kozhikode in Kerala, was found dead in the conference room located on the ninth floor of Infosys in Hinjewadi on Sunday night. She was found with severe injuries on her face and was strangled to death, primary examination had revealed. Based on the clues obtained from the CTV footages, Pune Police arrested the security guard, Bhaben Saikia, who was seen suspiciously moving in and out of the restricted office space. He was nabbed from Mumbai in the early hours of Mumbai trying to flee to Assam.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Monday, Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla had raised serious doubts about the security measures at the Infosys campus in particular and in general about IT workplaces.

Vaishali Jadhav, assistant commissioner of police (Chatuhshrungi) division said, “The incident has highlighted that the security measures in Hinjewadi need to be reviewed. We will be asking the individual companies to give us details about the existing security measures on the premises. We will not only give feedback but also issue a list of guidelines which need to be adhered.”

ACP Jadhav added, “We will also be holding meetings of the security companies that provide security guards to the companies. We will highlight that the only police verification —which is checking of criminal record —is not enough. There should be regular internal monitoring of the activities of the security guards and their behaviour.”

Meanwhile, Rasila’s last rites were performed at her native place in Kozhikode on Tuesday afternoon in the presence of family and friends, and people from Kozhikode.

Sahadevan Nair, a friend of Rasila’s father, said, “Her body was brought to Kozhikode around 1 pm and she was laid to rest around 4 pm. The family and her close ones are still in a state of shock.Over 1,000 people were present when she was laid to rest.” Meanwhile, an official spokesperson of Infosys said, “Infosys ensures that the next of kin of the deceased employee does not suffer financially in any way.”

Licence of security agency lapsed in November: Cops

It has come to light that the licence of the security agency providing internal security to Infosys has expired in November last and the company has made an application for the renewal which is still pending.