Information Commissioner Acharyulu won’t hear appeal linked to Smriti Irani

Information Commissioner M S Acharyulu. (Express Photo by Shyamlal Yadav) Information Commissioner M S Acharyulu. (Express Photo by Shyamlal Yadav)

Information Commissioner Madabhushanam Sridhar Acharyulu will not hear the appeal he had listed for February 10 in which School of Open Learning (SOL) of Delhi University was asked to submit certain documents related to the educational details of Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani.

Sources in the Central Information Commission (CIC) told The Indian Express that the office of Acharyulu had written a note on Thursday that all cases related to the Ministry of HRD which were listed for Friday onwards will be heard by Information Commissioner Manjula Parashar.

Last week, the CIC had issued a circular that new cases related to the HRD Ministry will be looked into by Parashar, but all cases that were listed by Acharyulu were being heard by him. But now he has decided he will not hear old cases as well.

According to information available on the CIC website, Acharyulu decided 22 cases pertaining to the HRD Ministry on Thursday. Sources said that around three dozen other cases were listed for the coming weeks, which including that of Naushaduddin’s appeal against SOL’s Central Public Information Officer O P Tanwar.

Sources said that Acharyulu took the decision after his meeting with Chief Information Commissioner R K Mathur. “I have taken this decision myself,” Acharylu said. Mathur did not respond to calls and text messages from The Indian Express.

After he directed Delhi University to allow file inspection of degree-related records of 1978, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have been graduated, the HRD Ministry was taken from Acharyulu and given to Parashar. Acharyulu had recently directed the Central Board of Secondary Education to allow inspection of records related to Irani’s Xth and XIIth examinations, and he had issued showcause notices against SOL’s Tanwar for not complying with his orders of allowing file inspection of Irani’s education-related documents.