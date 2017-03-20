Influence of social media has increased over the years: Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo)

Media has expanded with increasing use of technology and the influence of social media has also increased over the years, President Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday. Addressing a function, the President said print journalism has its own impact because journalists through their columns, stories or comments etc find a permanent place in the minds of readers.

He said journalism has had a long history in the country. “It has been closely associated with our struggle for independence and social reforms,” Mukherjee said after presenting the ‘KCK International Award for Excellence in Print Journalism organised by Rajasthan Patrika’ in New Delhi.

“Journalists and journalism played an exemplary role in the social renaissance movement as well as the freedom struggle of the country. The history of Indian journalism has been that of progressive reform, social renaissance and anti-colonialism,” the President said. Beginning with the ‘Samvad Kaumudi’ brought out by Raja Rammohun Roy in 1819 to ‘Samachar Chandrika’ and ‘Mirat-Ul-Akhbar’, the ‘Harijan and Young India edited by the Mahatma Gandhi and later, through various other publications, the contribution of print journalism to an evolving Indian society and nationhood was immense, he said.

“He stated that media has expanded with increasing use of technology and the influence of social media has also increased over the years,” a press release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan quoted the President as having said. Mukherjee said he was glad to have the opportunity of conferring the KCK International award for excellence for print journalism on the distinguished awardees.

He hoped that this would inspire others to follow their path and wished them all success in their future endeavours.

