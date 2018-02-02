  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • BSF foils infiltration bid at LoC in J&K’s Samba district

BSF foils infiltration bid at LoC in J&K’s Samba district

Sources said the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at a forward location at Chalariyan noticed some movement across the border around 11 am. It was followed by cover fire by small arms from the Pakistan side.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Updated: February 2, 2018 11:21 am
bsf, loc, infiltration, pakistan, jammu kashmir, samba district, j&k, army, indian express Sources said that BSF personnel at a forward location at Chalariyan noticed some movement across the border around 11 am. (Picture for representational purpose/Files)
Related News

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Thursday night foiled an infiltration attempt along the international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. Sources said the BSF personnel at a forward location at Chalariyan noticed some movement across the border around 11 am. It was followed by cover fire by small arms from the Pakistan side. The BSF retaliated and used para light shells to illuminate the area, which forced the infiltrators to flee back to the other side.

Meanwhile, tenuous calm prevailed along the LoC as unprovoked Pakistani mortar shelling in Nowshera and Keri sectors of Rajouri district ended during wee hours of Friday morning.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Prasann Singh
    Feb 2, 2018 at 11:32 am
    Katrina kaif should be made b ambassador of Kashmir, as she share same ancestry to decrease thrust deficit . We all love patriot Indian kashmiri (by heart not by brain), as much we love katrina Kaif .
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Feb 02: Latest News