BSF foils infiltration bid at LoC in J&K’s Samba district

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Thursday night foiled an infiltration attempt along the international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. Sources said the BSF personnel at a forward location at Chalariyan noticed some movement across the border around 11 am. It was followed by cover fire by small arms from the Pakistan side. The BSF retaliated and used para light shells to illuminate the area, which forced the infiltrators to flee back to the other side.

Meanwhile, tenuous calm prevailed along the LoC as unprovoked Pakistani mortar shelling in Nowshera and Keri sectors of Rajouri district ended during wee hours of Friday morning.

